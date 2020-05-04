Mexican officials concerned over re-openings

Mexican health officials from the state of Tamaulipas are expressing their concerns over the recent decision allowing businesses to re-open.



They say the re-opening of restaurants, stores, and beaches like South Padre Island poses a risk to the Mexican side.



Last week Governor Greg Abbott gave the all clear for certain businesses to open under strict guidelines.



This all comes as Mexican officials begin a strict lockdown of many cities along the border in Tamaulipas.



Some of those measures include setting driving dates, limited use of public transportation, and no travel restrictions for tourists to certain places in Mexico.