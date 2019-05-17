Mexican officials increase police presence at migrant shelters

Mexican officials are beefing up security at the main immigration shelter in Nuevo Laredo.

State police officers will now be stationed around the clock at the shelter to make sure no further disruptions between the groups occur.

As of now, nearly 700 migrants are being housed at the shelter as they wait for their asylum petitions to be processed.

Earlier this week tensions flared between several groups of people at the shelter after some groups alleged they were being treated unfairly, an allegation denied by shelter officials.

Nuevo Laredo officials also say they are closely monitoring health conditions at their shelters to make sure any illnesses are discovered and treated quickly to prevent any major health epidemics.