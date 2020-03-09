Mexican peso sees drop in value

The Mexican peso has seen a massive drop in value over the last few days, reaching its lowest value since January of 2017.

The dollar to Mexican peso exchange dipped over the last three weeks from 18.50 to the dollar, to 20 to one.

Monday fears intensified and it dipped to 21.89.

The last time the dollar traded that low in Mexico was back in January 2017, when U.S. President Donald Trump took office.

It reached an all-time low that month at 22.05.

So far, the Mexican peso is the worst performer among the most traded currencies.