Mexican soldiers drown in accident near Rio Grande

Mexican officials say four soldiers drowned in an accident near the Rio Grande.

According to reports, the soldiers' truck overturned into an irrigation canal in Reynosa on Tuesday.

Tamaulipas State says the victims were three members of the newly created National Guard and the fourth was a member of the army.

The soldiers were on patrol against organized crime when the accident happened.

Tamaulipas Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca took to twitter to offer his condolences to their families and the military.