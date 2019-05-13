Mexican wrestler Cesar Gonzalez Barron dies during performance

A Mexican wrestler collapsed and died during a performance in London over the weekend.

Cesar Gonzalez Barron performed under the name "Silver King."

He died of an apparent heart attack during a match at the London venue "Roundhouse."

Amateur video of the event shows the performer in the ring in front of a cheering crowd.

He later collapsed, and police said the death was being treated as non-suspicious.

The venue posted on twitter that he had passed away and sent its condolences to his family and friends.

The 51-year-old former world championship wrestling performer was facing "Juvi" Guerrera in the ring.

As Cesar Gonzalez, he appeared with Jack Black in the film "Nacho Libre" back in 2006.