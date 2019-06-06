Mexico backs out of bi-national bridge conference

A meeting between the United States and Mexico that was set to go over international bridge construction and improvements has been postponed after Mexico backed out.

This is reportedly the first time in 20 years that Mexico does not attend the Binational Bridges and Border Crossings Meeting that would have been held in Washington D.C.

The Mexican secretary of foreign relations cites budgetary restrictions as the reason behind Mexican officials not making the meeting.

There's speculation that it has to do with President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexico.

City of Laredo officials were also scheduled to attend the meeting.

The interim co-city manager, Robert Eads says during the meeting, they usually go over projects at the World Trade Bridge, as well as other projects in the industry.

Eads says he's unaware of why the meeting was postponed.

No word yet as to when they'll host this meeting again.