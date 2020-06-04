Mexico sees increase in COVID-19 cases while country continues to open

The U.S. accounts for more than half of the total cases of COVID-19 in the Americas; meanwhile, Mexico and Brazil makes up a large portion of the rest.

The outbreak in those countries is only getting worse.

Mexico reopened several sectors of its economy including the mining, construction, and tourist industries.

On the same day, the country surpassed ten thousand virus-related deaths becoming the seventh nation to do so.

The country has at least 93,450 cases, yet officials have pushed ahead with easing the lockdown with a plan dubbed the "The new normal."