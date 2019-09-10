Mexico speaks out about crime in Nuevo Laredo

Mexico's president had some strong words to say about criminal organizations in the State of Tamaulipas over the weekend.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador visited the state and stopped at several hospitals to discuss the millions of dollars heading to the health sector.

During one of his speeches, Obrador spoke about putting an end to corruption and curbing violence in light of the recent attacks between organized criminal organizations and federal officials happening in Nuevo Laredo over the past two weeks.

Obrador says there’s a belligerent group of people and they are asking them to calm down and they should all behave.

Just last week, gas stations in Tamaulipas were refusing to fill the tanks of the army and police vehicles after threats made by cartels.

President Obrador said the problem was being addressed without punishing the gas stations.