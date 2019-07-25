Mexico takes in 20,000 asylum seekers

Mexico has taken in roughly 20,000 migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.

Migrants were seen at one of our international bridges in Nuevo Laredo.

The migrants are bussed from the border to Monterrey.

Over just a few days, at least 450 migrants from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador have arrived in Monterrey where they're left to fend for themselves.

There had been no large scale movement of people away from the U.S. border after they requested asylum until recently.

The Mexican government said it's trying to upgrade its shelters to abide by international law.

