Mickey and Minnie Mouse turn 91-years-old

Everyone’s favorite mouse couple is celebrating a milestone!

Both Mickey and Minnie Mouse are turning 91 years young.

That's right, they share the same birthday.

They made their big debuts in the animated movie "Steamboat Willie" in New York on November 18th, 1928.

You can mark the day by watching a cartoon featuring the pair, wearing a classic Mickey Mouse watch or t-shirt or visiting a Disney theme park.

Both Mickey and Minnie both have their own star on the Hollywood walk of fame.

Walt Disney admitted privately in 1933 that Minnie and Mickey are married, but it's never been officially stated.

Their original names were Mortimer and Minerva and Mickey has a middle name: Theodore.