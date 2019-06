A midwestern clothing company is taking a jab at Whataburger lovers in the lone star state with some comical apparel.

The shirt reads “Chicago's most famous texas hamburger chain! As of June 2019.”

The company click RAYGUN is selling the shirts online and in its Chicago store.

The clothing company isn’t shy about rubbing in the recent business move made by Whataburger after they sold the majority of its business to a Chicago investment firm.