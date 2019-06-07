Might as well be walking on the sun!

Laredo got hit with some small showers that took us by surprise, but it looks like the heat is on!

If you walk outside this weekend, it's going to feel like you are walking on the sun.

On Friday we are looking at temperatures at 107 degrees and a low of 80.

We are also under a heat advisory from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It's only going to get hotter throughout the weekend.

On Saturday we are expecting a high of 109 and a high of 110 for Sunday.

With the heat index and the humidity, it's going to feel about 5 times hotter than what is projected.

Fire officials say it could feel as hot as 115 this weekend.

Then by Monday and Tuesday, we are expecting some slight chances of rain that could bring us down a bit but not for long.

If you have any outdoor activities be safe out there! Make sure to bring pets indoors.

Stay cool Laredo!