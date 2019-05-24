Migrant tent facility could be coming to Laredo

The Department of Homeland Security is proposing a new deal to house more migrants in soft-sided detention facilities. As a result, a tent facility could be on its way to Laredo.

The Department of Homeland Security requested assistance from the Secretary of Defense to house 7,500 people in temporary tent facilities.

If this were to move forward, the facilities could possibly go up in Tornillo, Donna, Del Rio and right here in the Gateway City.

Right now, they are proposing 1,000 beds here in the city and would only house single men and women who have already been processed by Customs and Border Patrol and have been turned over to ICE.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says the proposed tent facilities will be a better alternative.

Cuellar says, instead of putting people in the streets with some sort of criminal record, they would like to hold them, processed and returned back to their countries as soon as possible.

The proposed tents would not house families or unaccompanied children.

Right now there is no word where the tent facility would be located but will be within 75 miles of the city.