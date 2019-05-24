Family of Guatemalan woman takes legal action over daughters death

The family of a Guatemalan woman who was killed one year ago after an alleged altercation with a Border Patrol agent is taking legal action.

The ACLU of Texas and the law firm of Kirkland & Ellis LLP filed a legal claim against the government on behalf of the family of 20-year-old Claudia Patricia Gómez González.

The legal director for the ACLU of Texas says they are demanding justice for the killing of Claudia Gonzalez and hold the government accountable.

The incident happened on May 23rd, 2018 at around noon when agents were called out to suspicious activity at a culvert by Centeno Lane in Rio Bravo.

When agents searched the area, they found a group of illegal immigrants.

Initial reports indicate that the agent attempted to apprehend the group but came under attack by multiple people using blunt objects.

The agent then fired one round from his service weapon, shooting and killing Gonzalez, one of those who allegedly attacked him.

Three illegal immigrants who were also involved were arrested at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by the FBI and Texas Rangers.

To view the full lawsuit click here.