Migrant positive COVID-19 cases surpasses residents

In news from Nuevo Laredo, the number of COVID-19 cases among migrants is surpassing the number of cases among residents.



The mayor of Nuevo Laredo along with other organizations is demanding the federal government to take care of the migrants deported to Mexico and help them return to their countries.



Nuevo Laredo is reporting 32 cases, two pending, three recovered, and three deaths.



In the state of Tamaulipas, 201 positive cases are reported.