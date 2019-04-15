Migrant shelter opens its doors in Laredo

A new shelter opened in Laredo and it has already started seeing hundreds of migrants walking through its doors.

La Frontera once served as a shelter for domestic violence victims.

After nearly a week of renovations, organizers say the facility can temporarily house 150 migrants.

The shelter provides food, medical services, toiletries and transportation.

Charles Rockwell with Catholic Charities says, they will take them to bus stations so they can get to wherever they need to be.

Rockwelll says volunteers from Missouri and New Jersey will be staying to help with the migrant surge at the facility.

Funding was provided by Catholic Charities USA as well as anonymous donations.