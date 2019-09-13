Hundreds of migrants returning for court hearings

The migrants sent back as part of the Remain in Mexico program will have their court hearings set on Monday, September 16th.

The hundreds of migrants seeking asylum will be returning through one Laredo port of entry to fill the temporary tent facilities.

Migrants who already have a set court date and time are asked to show up four hours before their court hearing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say it is predicted that people start lining up as early as 4 in the morning through bridge one.

The hearings will take place from 8 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon.

