Migrants and activists protest President Trump's border wall

A dozen deported migrants and activists set fire to an effigy of President Trump over the weekend.

It took place in Tijuana, next to the U.S. border with Mexico to protest against his immigration policy.

The protesters are rejecting the building of a wall and said bridges should connect both countries.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics from December 2019, the Trump administration has constructed nearly 100 miles of border wall.

In his 2016 campaign, Mr. Trump promised to continue building a wall along the country's southern border and said Mexico would pay for the wall.

The Mexican government has refused to do so.