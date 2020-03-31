Migrants being sent back to Mexico without tests

Migrants who cross into the U.S. Illegally are being expelled to Mexico at an average of one every 96 minutes under emergency coronavirus measure.

The pandemic encouraged President Trump to restrict nonessential traffic across the border amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the new rules, Border Patrol agents are processing migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras and then sending them back immediately.

During this time, people are not being given medical exams while they are in custody.

According to the Washington Post, the number of people crossing the border has plummeted from1,000 to 500 hundred a day.

According to their report, Mexican Nationals account for about 60 percent of those being taken into custody, with migrants from Central America's northern triangle nations accounting for about 26 percent.

Nuevo Laredo recently confirmed its first positive case of COVID 19.

Health officials say the person affected is a 70-year-old patient who recently traveled to New York.

At this time, Tamaulipas has eight positive and seven cases under investigation.

Officials assure the public they will be updating the number of cases through the state government website.

Now reports suggest that street markets continue to operate during quarantine, but vendors are moving their locations every day, but as you know vendors do not have savings and depend on what they produce on a daily basis in order to get by.