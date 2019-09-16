Migrants cross border for court hearings

Migrants from all over the world have made it to the Gateway City waiting for their court hearings.

Men, women, and children waited in line at bridge one at around four in the morning.

Many were part of the 8,000 sent back during the Remain in Mexico Program which started back in July.

From a few weeks to a few months, many said they have been waiting for this day to come.

More than 50 individuals were scheduled to be heard today but only half showed up.

Four attorneys were present at the tent facility.