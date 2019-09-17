Migrants eagerly waiting for court proceedings

Many migrants crossed the border and made their way to International Bridge one on Monday morning hoping to get a chance at a better life in the United States.

Groups of people lined up outside the migrant tent facility during the early morning hours for their asylum hearings.

A migrant named Katherine, who has been waiting in Monterrey four roughly two months was one of the many people waiting in line at the bridge.

Although Katherine’s name was not on the list for Monday’s hearings, her child was scheduled to present himself.

Katherine is part of the thousands of migrants who were sent to Mexico through Laredo as part of the Migrant Protection Protocol, also known as the Remain in Mexico Program.

Just a few months ago, KGNS News reported on the hundreds of migrants that were sent to our neighboring country; at one point the number reached 500.

Katherine says her future still remains uncertain as she doesn’t know if they will arrange for her to come back at a later time.