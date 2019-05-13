Migrants escape immigration shelter during fire

Officials reported that an unidentified number of migrants set to be deported escaped from an immigration shelter in southern Mexico on Sunday after a fire was deliberately started on the premises.

The fire started overnight at the shelter in Tapanatepec, where over 100 Central American migrants were staying.

Many of the migrants were awaiting deportation.

Officials reported no one was seriously injured but could not yet determine the exact number of migrants to make a getaway.

Authorities have detained a group of migrants en route to Veracruz State who were thought to have escaped the shelter.

The incident comes amid fraying tempers among migrants.

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised more humane treatment for Central American migrants when he took office back in December.

However, caught off guard by a surge in arrivals and threats from President Trump to shut the border, Lopez Obrador's administration is resorting to old tactics based on tough law enforcement.