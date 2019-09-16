Migrants expected to appear at tent facility for court hearings

The migrants sent back as part of the Remain in Mexico program will have their court hearings set on Monday, September 16th.

Hundreds of migrants seeking asylum will be returning through one Laredo port of entry to fill the temporary tent facilities.

Customs and Border Protection say that migrants arrived at the tent facility as early as 4:30 a.m. since they were asked to arrive four hours before their court date.

