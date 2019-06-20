Migrants return to Mexico

The U.S. is returning more asylum seekers back to Mexico.

Under an expanded agreement between the U.S. and Mexico, many migrants cannot stay in the U.S. while waiting for their asylum cases to be heard.

About 12,000 people have been returned to Mexico since the policy began in January.

On Thursday, hundreds of cars were seen filling up the Walmart parking lot on San Bernardo.

Laredo Police were on hand while officials helped with permits and paperwork required to cross.

The caravan is believed to be heading to Queretaro.

It’s unclear if some families are staying temporarily or permanently relocating to Mexico.

We do have reports that Mexico is providing buses for migrants who would like to return to their home countries.