Migrants screened for COVID-19

Concerns about the health of migrants deported into our sister city continue.

The director for the Attention for Migrants is assuring the public they are working with U.S. authorities to prevent the deportation of people with COVID-19.



Officials say despite the pandemic, the flow of deportees coming into Nuevo Laredo has not stopped.



They say over 100 people are deported into Nuevo Laredo every day.



Those coming in, according to health officials, are being screened and provided with disinfecting items like hand sanitizer.