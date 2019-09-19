Migrants waiting in line for court hearings

The migrants who were sent back as part of the Remain in Mexico continue to make their way to the Gateway City hoping to get a chance at a better life in the United States.

Over 300 migrants are expected to make their way to the tent facility to have their asylum cases be heard.

Our crew got up early Thursday morning to see how operations are coming along after four days of being in service.

At around 4 a.m. groups of asylum seekers were seen lining up with their paperwork waiting for their name to be called.

Over the past few days, they have had an average of 50 appointments; however, on Thursday they are expecting roughly 300 appointments.

While they were waiting, dozens of people who stood in line expressed their reasons for coming to America.

KGNS News reporter Brenda Camacho will bring us the latest details on this story on KGNS News at Ten.