Migrants wanting to request asylum camp out on bridge

Migrants who are looking to request asylum have camped out at an international bridge in Brownsville causing a closure.

According to Customs and Border Protection, migrants from Central America stretched out on the Gateway International Bridge before dawn.

A Mexican official who was not authorized to be named confirmed the blockage of the bridge leading out of Matamoros, Mexico.

The official said the migrants were tired of waiting to make their initial claims for asylum at the U.S. border crossing.

Under a policy known as metering, U.S. officials at many border bridges accept only a few asylum-seekers per day.

The Associated Press found about 19,000 names on were on waiting lists in four border cities visited in late July.