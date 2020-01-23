Mild 7 Day Period

An airmass from the Pacific that crossed the Rockies has arrived in south Texas with mostly clear skies with afternoon temperatures mostly above 70. A weak upper level disturbance will bring clouds Saturday with a slight chance of a shower. Sunshine with 70 degree warmth will follow Sunday through Tuesday. The southern edge of a cooler airmas from the Great Plains will reach us late next week along with moisture arriving aloft to bring a slight shower chance.

I'm expecting clear tonight, low in the low 40's. Mostly sunny Friday, high around or a little above 70. Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower Saturday, high in the 60's. Mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, high in the 70's. Increasing clouds Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance of a shower Thursday. Highs both days in the 60's.