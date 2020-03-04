Mild Days, Cool Nights

A cooler airmass over north central Texas, along with some low clouds will move into our area overnight. This is not a winter-like system, we will still reach the 70's during the next several afternoons. Warmer winds from the southeast will arrive by Sunday, along with rising humidity and low clouds each morning.

I'm expecting skies to become partly to mostly cloudy by morning. Cooler, low in the low 50's. Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, partly to mostly sunny Thursday afternoon, high in the low 70's. Mostly sunny Friday, high in the 70's. Partly cloudy Saturday, high in the 70's. Mostly cloudy Sunday, high in the high 70's. Cloudy mornings, partly cloudy afternoons Monday through Wednesday, highs warming through the 80's.