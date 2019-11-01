Mild Weekend, Warmer Early/Mid Week

Our cool dry airmass will be replaced by another similar weather system from the Rockies Saturday into Sunday. Warmer, more humid winds from the southeast will arrive Monday. A cold front from the Great Plains will reach the more humid air Thursday, perhaps popping up some showers. Cooler air will follow Thursday night and Friday.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low around 50. Mostly sunny with low humidity Saturday into Sunday, high in the low 70's Saturday, the mid 70's Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, high in the low 70's. A chance of scattered showers Thursday, high in the high 70's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the high 60's.