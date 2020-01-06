Mild to Warm Week

The leading edge of a Rocky Mountain airmass will arrive a little before midnight.This is a dry weather system. Temperatures will be a little cooler, skies mostly clear. Warmer southerly winds will return Wednesday, Friday will be the warmest day of the week. Another mild dry airmass will arrive from the Rockies Saturday, followed by warmer southerly winds by Monday.

I'm expecting clear tonight, low around 50. Sunny Tuesday, high near 70. Chilly Tuesday night, low around 40. Mostly sunny Wednesday through Friday, high in the low 70's Wednesday, high 70's to around 80 Thursday and Friday. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, high in the low 70's. Partly cloudy Monday, high in the upper 70's.