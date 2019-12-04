Mild to Warm until Tuesday.

Warmer, somewhat more humid winds will return from the south Thursday. A mild airmass will move southward from the north into our area Friday and Saturday. Saturday dawn will be on the cool side. Warmer winds will return from the south Sunday and Monday as the cool airmass exits to the east. A more pronounced cool airmass from Canada will drop temperatures more noticeably Tuesday and Wednesday. This will not be arctic air, and we will likely still reach afternoon temperatures in the 60's.

I'm expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the 50's. Some low cloud is possible early Thursday, then mostly sunny in the afternoon, high in the low 80's. Mostly sunny with low humidity Friday and Saturday, high in the 70's. Mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, high in the low to mid 80's. Partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, high in the 60's.