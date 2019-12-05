Mild/Warm Though Monday, Then Cooler

Mild dry air from the Great Plains will move in during Friday afternoon. Friday and Saturday will feature mild sunny afternoons and cooler nights. Warmer southerly winds will return Sunday and Monday. A more noticeable change in the weather will arrive from the north Tuesday. An upper level disturbance moving east above the cooler airmass will bring cloudier skies and a slight chance of a shower on Wednesday.

I'm expecting low cloud or fog by dawn, low in the low 60's. Clearing with lower humidity Friday afternoon, high in the high 70's. Sunny Saturday, high in the low 70's. Mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, high around 80 Sunday, in the 80's Monday. Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler Tuesday through Thursday, a slight chance of a shower Wednesday, highs in the 60's.