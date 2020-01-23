Military medical professionals to help at local hospitals

Local hospitals will soon be receiving extra help from military doctors and nurses.

On Thursday morning Congressman Henry Cuellar announced a deal between the U.S. Army, Laredo Medical Center, and Doctors Hospital of Laredo.

This new partnership will allow military doctors and nurses based in San Antonio to visit the Gateway City and offer assistance at local hospitals.

They hope to focus on offering emergency trauma care in Laredo.

This additional help could is set to begin this summer and the visits will happen every two to three months.