Millions of dollars of funding awarded to Early Head Start Program

Two multi-million dollar grants are heading to a program that helps low-income families in our community.

More than ten million dollars was given to the Early Head Start Program of Webb County.

The grants were awarded through the Department of Health and Human Services to promote school readiness of children from birth to age five who come from low-income families.

Aliza Oliveros of Early Head Start says whenever you reach out to that population and offer services such as parental involvement or nutrition, not only are you helping their education but also the community as a whole.

The program partners with both Laredo and United ISD to help families and students.