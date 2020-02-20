Millions of dollars to improve water infrastructure in Mirando City

Over a million dollars in federal funds will be used to improve water infrastructure in Mirando City.

On Thursday, Webb County Commissioners will announce the 1.2 million dollar Colonias Program grant that was awarded to the Mirando water wells.

These federal funds, passed through the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Community Development Block Grant, will be used to develop and upgrade the region’s water infrastructure.

These improvements will secure safe and reliable drinking water for the residents of Mirando City.

That event will take place today at 10:30 a.m. at the Webb County Courthouse.