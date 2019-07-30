Millions of funding going towards behavioral health and substance abuse

Texas legislatures are boosting funds for behavioral health and substance abuse.

On Tuesday morning, Representative Richard Pena Raymond announced nearly eight million dollars in funding.

A majority of the money is intended to increase community health inpatient care, expand outpatient community health and reduce substance abuse treatment waitlist for pregnant women and women with dependent children.

In addition, the state will be working with schools to help kids that have mental health issues.

Pena Raymond says with the millions of dollars in funds, they are able to expand to programs such as Telemedicine.

Pena Ramond says, if a student is looking for help and cannot meet with a real person, they can also seek assistance through telemedicine which will help prevent possible tragedies.

The state will also be working with schools to create psychiatry access centers to train and consult with pediatricians as well as other physicians.