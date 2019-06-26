Millions to travel during Fourth of July holiday

The American Automobile Association is predicting a record 49 million people will hit the roads to travel for the Fourth of July holiday, which is a 4.1 increase from last year.

A record number of Texans plan on traveling for the upcoming holiday whether it be by train, plane or automobiles.

According to A.A.A. 3.1 million Texans will travel to celebrate the red, white, and blue this year.

Triple A says a strong economy and lower gas prices are the main reasons for the increase in travel.

On average gas prices are 30 cents lower than this time last year.

If you plan on hitting the roads, the worst day to travel will be on the actual Fourth of July holiday.

According to Triple A, people still love a good old fashion road trip.

Experts say three million people love traveling by car, while air travel is up by six percent and people still use other methods of transportation such as bus and even trains.

Daniel Armbruster with Triple A says if you plan on hitting the road in your car, make sure your car is road trip ready.

Now if you are heading out on the road for Fourth of July make sure not to drive intoxicated.

According to Triple A, the number of people who are driving while distracted has increased over the last year.

If you plan to head out to a big city, Triple A is reporting a nine percent increase in delays nationwide.