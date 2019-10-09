Mindy Casso makes it onto Today Show

A lot of people dream about appearing in the crowd of the Today Show- and one of KGNS’s own did just that.

KGNS News anchor Mindy Casso and her mom are currently on a trip in New York City.

This morning Mindy woke up bright and early, grabbed the sign she made, and headed over to Studio 1A next to Rockerfeller Center.

She made the Today Show by being part of the messages in the second hour of the show, and because she is a news anchor, they invited her into the studios to see several segments.