Misericordia Church celebrating 25 years of service

A local church is celebrating over two decades of service and they are inviting the community to take part in the celebration.

The Misericorida Church has been a pillar in our community and has had several different facilities over the years.

The church is now inviting the community to see what their church is about and take part in the celebrations.

Attendees are invited to join in on a free concert, and activities for the community.

The event will take place at the Misericordia Church on March 8th.

The church is located at 4519 E Del Mar.

For more information, you can call the church at 956-712-2484.