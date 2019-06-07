Miss Laredo Pageant taking place this weekend

It’s a bittersweet moment for a couple of local pageant winners as they prepare to hand over their crowns to new queens this weekend.

Miss Laredo Katherine O’Connor and Miss Teen Laredo Anissa Mendez both got a chance to represent Laredo last year and were crowned the queens of the city.

The Miss Laredo Pageant is an annual event that brings some of the city’s most talented and bright young women.

The pageant does a good job at helping the young women get involved in their community by hosting fundraising event and helping out with various causes around town.

The Miss Laredo Pageant will be taking place on Saturday at the La Posada San Agustin Ballroom at 5 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $20.

Good luck to all those girls who are participating in the pageant.