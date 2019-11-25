Miss Laredo Texas teen to take part in Miss Texas USA Pageant

This weekend several young women from across Texas will travel to Houston to compete for the title of Miss Texas and Miss Texas Teen.

Miss Laredo Texas Fazia Landrau will be one of the many women representing Laredo on Saturday.

Fazia has been preparing herself physically and mentally for the big event.

Approximately 82 contestants are expected to take part in the competition.

The preliminary show and competition will take place on Saturday, November 30th at 7 p.m. and the final show will take place on Sunday, December 1st at 2 p.m.

For more information on the event including ticket information you can click here.

Good Luck to Fazia on this event!