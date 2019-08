This upcoming weekend young ladies from all over Texas will walk the stage in Houston to compete for the crown.

On Monday, we introduced you to Chelsea Morgensen, Miss Laredo Texas 2019 and today we meet Ms. Marcela Ayala who has been a part of beauty competitions ever since she was seven years old.

Marcela says she is ready to represent Laredo and take home the title.

A total of 84 women will compete for the state title.

Good luck to both Marcela and Chelsea this weekend!