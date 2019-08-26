Community invited to Cruise to be a Hero

A local teen beauty queen is inviting the community to get involved in an upcoming fundraiser, all you have to do is cruise the streets of Laredo.

Miss Texas Teen Alma Gonzalez is encouraging the community to “Cruise to be a Hero” for patients over at the Children’s Rehabilitation Institute.

The institute helps thousands of children with disabilities by providing them with free services, and this fundraiser is just one of the many ways they collect funds to continue their mission.

Roughly, 1,500 kids are on the waiting list to receive services.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 31st at 8218 Casa Verde Road Suite 8.

Registration starts at 6:00 p.m. and will cost $20.

Line up starts at 6:30 p.m. and the run will be at 7 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-693-9130.