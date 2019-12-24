Missing Texas baby reunited with family after mother found dead

A newborn baby that was reported missing with her mother a couple of weeks ago is now reunited with her family.

Baby Margot is now reunited with her father giving hope to a family reeling from her mother's devastating death.

Family and Protective Services returned the infant overnight to Shane Carey who was Heidi Broussard's boyfriend.

On Monday night, the Austin community came together to mourn the loss of the 33-year-old mother of two.

Broussard disappeared with her newborn baby Margot on December 12th.

Last week, Heidi’s body was discovered in the trunk of a car 160 miles away at a home near Houston.

Meanwhile, three-week-old Margot was found alive inside the home of Maygen Humphrey, one of Heidi’s oldest and closest friends.

Humphrey is now charged with two counts of kidnapping and tampering with a human corpse.

Investigators haven't released details about a possible motive but say Humphrey could face additional charges.

Meanwhile, Heidi’s mother and her dad returned to Louisiana on Monday to prepare for her funeral.