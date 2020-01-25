Missing mother and sons have been found

A mother and her two sons reported missing have been found, officials say saturday morning.

On Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio Division, Laredo Resident Agency Office, was seeking information from the public about a missing mother and her two children.

Esmeralda Vielma Cisneros, 39, Alexander Vielma, 15, and Naum Zaid Ramos, 11, were last seen on January 19, 2020, driving a dark grey SUV (2019 Renault Duster) near the Lincoln/Juarez International Bridge in Nuevo Laredo

It was believed they had been going to visit a family member for the three-day weekend.

In a statement sent by special agent Michelle Lee, Public Affairs Officer, San Antonio FBI they say the following:

"We have some great news to share, the mom and her two boys were safely recovered. Additional details are not available at this time while the investigation continues. Assistance from media and public played an important role in their safe recovery and we are grateful for you help."