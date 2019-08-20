Missing Laredo mother found dead

The family who has been desperately searching for their missing mother has confirmed she was recently found dead.

Graciela Sepulveda Juarez

For nearly two months, the family of Graciela Sepulveda Juarez had been searching all over for their loved one and received no answers on her whereabouts.

Her three sons posted flyers with her picture and even contacted local authorities to report a missing person; however, they believed she was in custody at a Laredo Detention Center.

On Monday, LULAC committee member Julie Contreras confirmed the tragic news of Graciela’s passing.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family pay with funeral expenses.

KGNS News will keep you updated on the story as more details become available.