Police searching for missing Texas teen

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

Isabella Sanchez, 16, was last seen in New Braunfels, Sunday, August 15, 2019.

The Laredo Police Department is involved in the search because authorities believe it is possible her whereabouts are in Laredo or Houston, besides New Braunfels.

Sanchez is 5’7, 220 pounds, has brown eyes, and brown hair however it is possible her hair is dyed blonde.

Anyone with information about Isabella is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Laredo Police Department at 1-956-795-2800.