Missing two-year-old found dead inside car

After a long day of searching, a toddler who went missing in Denton, Texas was found dead inside a car Wednesday morning.

Two-year-old Sarbesh Gurung

The two-year-old’s name was Sarbesh Gurung.

According to reports, Sarbesh wandered out of the house while his mother was doing laundry, she contacted the police four minutes after she could not find him.

Police focused on searching within a five-block radius of the house.

Hundreds of emergency officials, members of the media, and people of the community rallied together to find him.

Authorities say the boy ended up getting into an empty car with tinted windows which made it hard to see from the outside.

His body was discovered by the owners of the car.

A friend of the family says Sarbesh was a charming boy who was always laughing.

The family, community, and police are left devastated.

Denton Police say they are not putting the blame on anyone and that the most important thing to do right now is come together as a community.

Authorities are still reviewing evidence to see what exactly caused the boy to wander into the car.