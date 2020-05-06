Man accused of wiping nose on store clerk's shirt

Michigan police are on the lookout for a man who was caught on camera wiping his nose on a store clerk.

The incident happened at an Oakland County Dollar Tree store.

Police say the clerk told the man he had to wear a face mask in the store.

As stated on signs posted on the store's entry doors.

Security video shows the man walking over to the clerk and then wipes his nose and face on her shirt.

Police say he told the woman "Here, I will use this as a mask" as he did it.

Authorities say the man "Continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store" before leaving.

He was eventually arrested and charged with assault.